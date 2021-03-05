Blair William & Co. IL Buys 138 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sony were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.