Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,942 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.