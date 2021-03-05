Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,697 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,377 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

NYSE:NEP opened at $69.46 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

