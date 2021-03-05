Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,106 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

