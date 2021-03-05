Blair William & Co. IL Sells 234 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

