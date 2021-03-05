Blakecoin (BLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $55,878.48 and $42.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,123.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,511.44 or 0.03140774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00370607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.07 or 0.01028764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00431711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00373885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00250296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00022771 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

