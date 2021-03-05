BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $27.74 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

