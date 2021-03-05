BMO Capital Markets Boosts Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target to $20.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQX. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.