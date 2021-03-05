BMO Capital Markets Boosts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to $30.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PARXF. CIBC boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PARXF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

