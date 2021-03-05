BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

