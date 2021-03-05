Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.50.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

