Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.57.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.