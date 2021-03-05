Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.50. 345,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 299,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.