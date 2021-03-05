Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 335.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.