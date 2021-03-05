BOScoin (BOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BOScoin has a market cap of $895,647.22 and approximately $61.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 627.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

