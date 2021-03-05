Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

