Boston Partners Has $6.80 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $327.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

