Boston Partners Has $9.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Partners lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $128.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

