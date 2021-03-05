Boston Partners Sells 2,191 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.38% of James River Group worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in James River Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

