Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,976 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.12% of AGNC Investment worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.92 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

