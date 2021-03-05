Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,985 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $62.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

