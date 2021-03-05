Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 86,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $153.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52.

