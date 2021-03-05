Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 617.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 145.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $176.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

