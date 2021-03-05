Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CARR stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

