Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $926,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $68.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

