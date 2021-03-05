Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,028 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Lennar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 234,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.