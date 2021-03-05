Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 920 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

