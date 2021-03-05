Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Invitae by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 76,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $2,585,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 692,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,348,470. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

