BOX’s (BOX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

BOX (NYSE:BOX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

BOX has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 67.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 45.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

