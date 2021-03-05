Brandon Nelson Sells 5,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of JBLU traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 401,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.