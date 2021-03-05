Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of AutoZone worth $25,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 639.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,168.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,193.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,181.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

