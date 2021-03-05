Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $27.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1,070.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,713 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $152.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $158.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

