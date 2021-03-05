Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $29.78 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,817 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Discover Financial Services worth $29,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

