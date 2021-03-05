Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $35.83 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,375 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $35,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $160.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.