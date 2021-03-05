Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Trevor Brown Sells 360,000 Shares

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £223,200 ($291,612.23).

BRH opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.85) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83). The stock has a market cap of £24.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

