Bread Market Cap Reaches $20.43 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $20.43 million and $1.22 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00755515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00031362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043147 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

