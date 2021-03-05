Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 7,501 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

