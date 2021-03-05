Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,709,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.10. 23,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

