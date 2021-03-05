Brighton Jones LLC Buys 175 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.19. The stock had a trading volume of 209,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

