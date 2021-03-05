Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.59. 52,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

