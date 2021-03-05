Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,082,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,976,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,270,000 after acquiring an additional 152,827 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after acquiring an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,469. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11.

