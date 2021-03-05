Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after purchasing an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,806. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $322.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.84 and its 200 day moving average is $330.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

