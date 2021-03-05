Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS.

AVGO stock opened at $443.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.22.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.