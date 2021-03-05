Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.44. The stock had a trading volume of 162,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,929. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

