Brokerages Anticipate Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Will Announce Earnings of $12.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $12.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $4.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $62.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alleghany.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE Y traded up $7.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $632.87. 55,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $686.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.