Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.27 Million

Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report $528.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.00 million and the highest is $550.53 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $542.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

