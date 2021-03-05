Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMD traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 11,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,946. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.