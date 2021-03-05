Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report $43.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $43.65 million. Repay reported sales of $39.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,335. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Repay by 10.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,661,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151,952 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 20.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,650,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after buying an additional 275,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

