Brokerages Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. SPS Commerce also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.51.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders sold 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 46.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 58.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

