Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $91.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $75.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $410.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $412.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $470.86 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $481.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of SAIL opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,377.62 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,209 shares of company stock worth $5,703,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.